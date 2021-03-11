67ºF

Local News

Local 4 News at Noon -- March 11, 2021

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Macomb County
,
Oakland County
,
Local
,
Local 4
,
Local 4 News
,
Live
,
Live Stream
,
Watch Live

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partners with Meijer to offer COVID vaccinations

Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partnered with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in the 50+ group.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: