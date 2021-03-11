Local 4 News at Noon -- March 11, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.
Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partners with Meijer to offer COVID vaccinations
Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partnered with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in the 50+ group.
DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.
Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partners with Meijer to offer COVID vaccinations
Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partnered with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in the 50+ group.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.