2 taken into custody after police pursuit through Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police released footage of a Friday night police pursuit through the streets of Detroit.
According to authorities, two people pointed weapons at a Detroit police officers and drove off in a Dodge Charger. When MSP Troopers found a vehicle that matched the DPD description driving with no lights on, the vehicle took off.
Police said the pursuit began just after 10:30 p.m near the intersection of Evergreen Road and I-96.
Police dashcam footage captures the vehicles speeding through neighborhoods.
The pursuit ended when the Charger ran a stop sign near the intersection of Kentfield Street and I-96 and struck a DPD cruiser.
The two were taken into police custody.
MSP said the Dodge Charger was confirmed stolen and a stolen handgun was also recovered. The driver, police said, was wanted in connection with a homicide.
No major injuries were reported.
More: Detroit crime news