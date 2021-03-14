Man wanted for questioning in Ypsilanti Township homicide of 32-year-old

A person is wanted for questioning by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office regarding a homicide in Ypsilanti Township. Photo provided by the WCSO.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a young man that happened Saturday.

Henry Peoples Ross, 32, was found by deputies after being shot in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to the WCSO.

His body was found by deputies who were responding to a single vehicle crash in the northwest corner of the Ranches of Rosebrook apartment complex near Russell Boulevard in Ypsilanti Township.

Deputies and paramedics were not able to save the victim who died at the scene.

The person pictured above is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. If you have information about the person contact Detective Craig Raisanen by emailing Raisanenc@washtenaw.org or calling 734-260-1466.

