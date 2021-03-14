Morning Briefing March 14, 2021: Macomb County vaccine eligibility expands, angry customer suspected of setting Detroit business on fire, man killed in local motorcycle crash

On Saturday, the Macomb County Health Department announced the expansion of priority groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People 16 and older with medical conditions, caregivers in addition to legal advocates are now eligible.

Surveillance video recorded at Frank’s Auto Center on Detroit’s east side showed an allegedly angry customer who tried to burn down the business.

The owner, Frank Hachem, said the incident happened over a pricing dispute about car repair work between the customer and business.

Detroit police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening on the city’s west side.

Police say a 60-year-old man was speeding and hit another man on a motorcycle. That motorcyclist died at the scene, according to police.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 607,437 as of Saturday, including 15,774 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,659 new cases and 38 additional deaths -- including 30 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state also reported a total of 556,697 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 5% as of Saturday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,626 on Saturday -- the highest it’s been over the last month. The 7-day death average was 21 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Saturday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Michigan has reported more than 2.9 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Friday, with a 23.1% coverage rate statewide.

Here’s a look at more of the data: