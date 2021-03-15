Bicyclist killed in collision on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.
According to authorities, at about 5 p.m. a man riding a bicycle rode into traffic on the southbound lanes of the Southfield Service Drive near Sawyer Street, where he was struck by a 26-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus.
Police said the woman remained at the scene.
The bicyclist was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
