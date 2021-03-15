Police: 20-year-old man shot on Detroit’s west side

The scene of a March 14, 2021, shooting on Mansfield Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 20-year-old man was shot overnight on the city’s west side.

The incident happened around 11:35 a.m. Sunday (March 14) in the 17300 block of Mansfield Street, according to authorities.

Officials said a 20-year-old man was shot inside a building by an unknown man. After the shooting, the victim ran outside and drove himself to a nearby hospital, police said.

He is listed as stable.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.