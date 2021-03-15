Tips on adjusting to daylight saving time

DETROIT – Have you been dragging through the day after springing forward on Sunday?

Losing an hour of sleep doesn’t seem like it should be a big deal. However, experts say daylight saving time does have a significant impact on many people and you might be feeling it even more if you’re now working from home.

It’s a trend researchers see year after year. The dangers of adapting to daylight saving time.

“Research has shown an association with an increased risk for stroke, heart attack, car accidents, and also we have seen, in some research, a spike in depression episodes,” said Dr. Cinthya Pena is a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

She says the impact of springing forward may be even more significant this year. Pandemic stress and anxiety have already wreaked havoc on our sleep.

And if you’re no longer commuting to work, you may need to make an extra effort to adjust.

Our bodies need daylight to help reset our internal clock. So if you’re not seeing the sun on your drive into the office anymore, be sure to get outside for several minutes in the morning.

You might also benefit from a quick nap.

“It would be good to take a nap. As long as it is a power nap of 15 to 20 minutes, no more than that. That will help people to feel rejuvenated and better during those episodes where they feel a little bit drowsy or sluggish,” said Pena.

Experts say exercising in the morning is another way to help reset your internal clock. Exercise increases your body temperature which helps wake you up and feel more energized.

