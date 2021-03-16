48ºF

1 hurt, 1 in custody after stimulus check argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say

53-year-old man in temporary serious condition, officials say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a shooting that stemmed from an argument over a stimulus check on March 16, 2021, in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – One person is hurt and one was taken into custody after an argument over a stimulus check led to a shooting in Detroit, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday (March 16) in the area of West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

Detroit officials said a 53-year-old man and a 31-year-old man got into an argument over a stimulus check.

The 31-year-old man left the scene and returned with a gun, police said. He shot the 53-year-old man, according to authorities.

Officials said the 53-year-old man is currently in temporary serious condition.

One person was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate.

The scene of a shooting that stemmed from an argument over a stimulus check on March 16, 2021, in Detroit. (WDIV)

