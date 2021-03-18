Detroit Health Department monitors bar crowds as people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

DETROIT – St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were in full force Wednesday night in Downtown Detroit.

With COVID restrictions now allowing a 50% capacity, or up to 100 people, at restaurants and bars, the Detroit Health Department were out monitoring crowds.

Environmental health specialists stopped at some of the hot spots, reminding people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

While it was crowded in some areas, many were outside and felt things were safe.

But some people were being extra cautious with the celebrations having the potential to be a super-spreader event.

