‘This guy is dangerous’ -- Police seek driver in Utica vehicular assault

UTICA, Mich. – Police are searching for a driver who nearly killed a person after a fight at a Dave & Buster’s in Utica Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Utica police searching for man in connection with vehicular assault

Authorities had little to go on from the scene, just a few tire marks and some rust, but they were able to get some stunning video and three photographs that they’re hoping can be used to catch the driver.

Witnesses in the parking lot of the Dave & Buster’s captured a man behind the wheel of a white pickup slam into another man along the side of the building.

The victim was not seriously injured. He can be seen running away from the scene in the video.

Police said the hit-and-run started inside when the driver and the victim got into an argument after bumping into one another. After a short escalation, the driver told the victim he would be waiting in the parking lot.

One of the images Utica police released of the driver has him with a woman, two children and an infant in a stroller. Police believe all of them were in the pickup truck when it struck the victim.

“I want them to look at everything and maybe somebody is going to recognize the truck or the man or his whole family,” said Utica Det. Sgt. Greg Morabito. “Somebody will be able to piece it together and tell me where he is or who he is.”

Police have few leads but are considering the driver a risk to public safety.

“This guy is, in my opinion, dangerous. The public should not confront him. If they know who he is, they can call the Utica Police Department,” Morabito said. “We just want the information where he is, who he is and the more I can locate him. And hopefully I can solve this case and bring this guy justice.”

Police said Dave & Buster’s is cooperating with them and that the event center’s management originally asked to two men to leave after the argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.