Detroit hotel worker shot after intervening in fight between man and woman

The gunman left the location after the hotel worker intervened then came back and started shooting the 61-year-old victim.

DETROIT – On Saturday, a worker at the Downtown Detroit Baymont Inn and Suites was shot and injured after trying to break up a fight between a man and woman.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police say.

Police added that the gunman was having a verbal altercation with the woman when the hotel worker got involved.

It was the manager of the hotel who confirmed the victim was a worker there.

The victim was taken to the hospital afterward and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police describe the gunman as a 140 pound Black man who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black bomber jacket with a graphic design on the back, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-SPEAK-UP.