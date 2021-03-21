25-year-old man killed inside parking garage of Motor City Casino

The shooting happened after the victim and his 25-year-old girlfriend were fighting at around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the parking structure.

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed inside the parking garage of Motor City Casino in the 2900 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit on Sunday, police say.

The shooting happened after the victim and his 25-year-old girlfriend were fighting at around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the parking structure.

That is when an unknown person intervened, started firing shots and killed the young man.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

On Sunday, eight people were also stabbed and hospitalized after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge.

On Saturday, a worker at the Downtown Detroit Baymont Inn and Suites was shot and injured after trying to break up a fight between a man and woman.

