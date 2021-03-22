Alcohol likely involved in motorcycle crash that killed Clinton Township man, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 39-year-old Clinton Township man named Gary King died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday that alcohol was likely involved in, police say.

The crash happened Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. on the westbound William P. Rosso Highway near I-94.

Police say the victim was riding the motorcycle along with another motorcyclist from Eastpointe.

King lost control of his 2020 Harley Davidson and crashed. Debris from the incident led to the Eastpointe man’s 2004 Harley Davidson crashing.

The Eastpointe man sustained an arm injured arm during the crash. Both of their motorcycles were heavily damaged.

When a Chesterfield Township police sergeant started CPR on the victim at the scene he was not breathing.

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, according to police.

