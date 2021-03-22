Police: Taylor woman drove 92 mph in 70 mph zone, had gun in glove box

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Police said a Taylor woman was caught driving 92 mph in a 70 mph zone and also admitted to having a gun in her glove box.

Michigan State Police troopers stopped the 35-year-old woman’s car around 1:15 a.m. on eastbound I-94 in Macomb County because it was going 22 mph over the speed limit, they said.

Troopers said the passenger was placed under arrest and lodged on a warrant. The specific nature of his potential charges was not revealed.

The Taylor woman admitted that she had a gun in the glove box and she did not have a CPL, according to authorities. Troopers said they found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson in the glove box.

Charges will be sought against the woman, police said. The case is currently pending prosecutor review.

METRO NORTH POST ACTIVITY: On 3/22 at approximately 1:15 AM, troopers stopped a motorist on E/B I-94 in Macomb County for traveling 92 mph in a 70 zone.