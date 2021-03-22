Vaccine Spotter website lists available pharmacy appointments near you

More Michigan residents are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, but getting an appointment is proving to be a challenge for many.

Some people are having trouble securing an appointment. That’s why the Vaccine Spotter website was created. It provides people one website to see multiple options for getting vaccinated.

All the pharmacies offering vaccines are listed there. You just enter your zip code and the locations and times nearby appear.

Click here to visit VaccineSpotter.org

