Police seek endangered missing woman, 30, last seen at Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh

Michigan State Police are trying to locate missing Jessica Marie Fox, 30, who was last seen at a Tecumseh park on March 21, 2021. Photo provided by Michigan State Police.

TECUMSEH, Mich. – Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen at a Tecumseh park on Sunday.

Jessica Marie Fox was last seen by a work friend at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 at the Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh. Officials say Fox wanted to stay at the park by herself when her friend left, as another unknown friend was going to pick her up from the park. Police say the 30-year-old woman was left “in a good status.”

Michigan State Police also say that Fox is “autistic and easily manipulated.”

Identifying information for Fox can be found below. A photo of Fox can be seen above.

Jessica Marie Fox Details Age 30 Height 5′2″ Weight 105 lbs Eye color Brown Hair color Brown Clothes Blue jeans, red hooded sweatshirt Identifying marks Tattoo on right shoulder that says “Daddy’s Girl”

Anyone with information regarding Fox’s whereabouts are asked to call Michigan State Police at 517-643-4121.

