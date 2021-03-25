photo
Dearborn extends vaccine appointments to residents age 18 and older with health conditions

Appointments available to residents in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

DEARBORN – The City of Dearborn announced that anyone in 7 communities, age 18 and older with medical conditions, can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, March 25-31 at the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center.

Those over 50 can continue scheduling an appointment.

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can be made at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid and open to people in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale.

The appointments are set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

“The communities are following the criteria established by Wayne County, which is supplying the vaccines, for who qualifies for a vaccination. Criteria may differ from what the State of Michigan has announced. Criteria in Wayne County may change rapidly,” read a press release.

Masks are required to enter and remain in the building. Residents will be asked to show their I.D. and will be screened at the door.

