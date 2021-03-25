Dearborn extends vaccine appointments to residents age 18 and older with health conditions

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

DEARBORN – The City of Dearborn announced that anyone in 7 communities, age 18 and older with medical conditions, can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, March 25-31 at the Dearborn Consolidated Vaccination Center.

Those over 50 can continue scheduling an appointment.

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can be made at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid and open to people in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale.

The appointments are set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

“The communities are following the criteria established by Wayne County, which is supplying the vaccines, for who qualifies for a vaccination. Criteria may differ from what the State of Michigan has announced. Criteria in Wayne County may change rapidly,” read a press release.

Masks are required to enter and remain in the building. Residents will be asked to show their I.D. and will be screened at the door.

