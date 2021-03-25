Detroit police search for 43-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Barry Butler.
According to authorities, Butler was last seen March 13, when a family member dropped him off at a hospital. The family is concerned and said he had not returned home after he was discharged that day.
|Barry Butler
|Details
|Age
|43 years old
|Height
|5′7″
|Weight
|115 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with “S&S” on the front, black pants and gray, blue and white gym shoes.
Police said Butler is reported to be in good physical, but suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone who has seen Barry Butler or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.