Detroit police search for 43-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Barry Butler.

According to authorities, Butler was last seen March 13, when a family member dropped him off at a hospital. The family is concerned and said he had not returned home after he was discharged that day.

Barry Butler Details Age 43 years old Height 5′7″ Weight 115 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with “S&S” on the front, black pants and gray, blue and white gym shoes.

Police said Butler is reported to be in good physical, but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Barry Butler or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

