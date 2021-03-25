photo
Detroit police search for 43-year-old man with mental illness

Barry Butler last seen March 13

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Barry Butler (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Barry Butler.

According to authorities, Butler was last seen March 13, when a family member dropped him off at a hospital. The family is concerned and said he had not returned home after he was discharged that day.

Barry ButlerDetails
Age43 years old
Height5′7″
Weight115 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a dark blue shirt with “S&S” on the front, black pants and gray, blue and white gym shoes.

Police said Butler is reported to be in good physical, but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Barry Butler or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

