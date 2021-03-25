Police arrest man seen on camera stealing Bentley from Southfield business

SOUTHFIELD – A man who was seen on camera stealing a $200,000 Bentley from a Southfield business has been arrested.

Sam Zahr, owner of Dream Luxury Car Rentals on Telegraph Road, said he received tips, which lead police to an apartment complex on Eight Mile Road.

“The officers set up on a surveillance operation,” said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Police spotted a white Ford Escape -- the vehicle seen on camera that the suspect drove in to the business. The man got in the Escape attempting to make an escape; however, police surrounded him. Body cam footage shows the man getting out of the car and attempting to run away and was stopped by officers.

“Once the officers brought the individual into custody, as they searched his pockets, the key to the Bentley was discovered,” Barren said.

The man is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The Bentley was returned to Zahr, who offered a $3,000 reward and sent the money tipster.

