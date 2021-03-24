Bentley stolen from Southfield business; police search for man caught on camera

SOUTHFIELD – A vehicle valued at nearly a quarter of a million dollars was stolen from a Southfield business Tuesday.

Police are searching for the man seen on camera taking the Bentley Flying Spur from Dream Luxury Car Rentals on Telegraph Road.

The man came to the shop, allegedly claiming he wanted to buy it.

While in the office, he took the keys and was caught on camera the next day getting in the car and taking off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police.

Watch the full report in the video above.

