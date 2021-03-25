Wayne County school officials urge families to remain cautious over spring break

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – With Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers on the rise and spring break around the corner, Wayne County superintendents are reaching out to parents to ask them to be vigilant in order to keep schools open.

March 25, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 642,869; Death toll now at 15,984

Superintendents said they do not see the spread inside the school buildings because of the protocols in place. They believe COVID positive students are getting the virus at weekend gatherings and events.

In order to keep schools open -- despite the rise in COVID cases -- it will depend on behavior outside of school.

Wayne County school officials are asking parents as they head into spring break to skip the parties because of the substantial community spread going on.

Officials said the precautions at schools -- daily cleaning, contact tracing and isolating students -- are working and that they don’t want students to return to remote-learning.

They said they are concerned that if students and families let their guards down over spring break, the community spread will explode more than it already is.

