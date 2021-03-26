3 people wounded, 1 killed in shootout on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police said one man was killed and three other people were wounded after a shootout Thursday on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened in the area of Marlowe and Midland streets near Hubbell Avenue.

Detroit police the incident happened after a man assaulted a woman, who then called family members. One of the victim’s family members was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The suspected was also wounded in the shooting and is one of three people currently in the hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting.

