Detroit police say missing 17-year-old left home after completing chores, did not return

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 17-year-old TaeJon Freeman, who was last seen on March 24.

Detroit police said TaeJon was last seen between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 6400 block of Longacre Street. It was reported that the teen left his home after doing his chores and has not returned.

Police said it is the first time he has gone missing.

TaeJon Freeman Details Age 17 years old Height 5′5″ Weight 145 pounds Clothing Red or gray shirt, light blue jeans, black shoes Other Brown eyes, short black hair

It was reported that TaeJon is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

