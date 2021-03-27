Dozens show up to Ford Field without appointments hoping to receive vaccine

DETROIT – On Thursday, many no shows at the Ford Field mass vaccination site led to officials putting a call out that anyone who could get to the site by 6 p.m. would get vaccinated.

Dozens of people showed up Friday hoping the same thing would happen.

“I figured it’s worth a shot and if it doesn’t work out, no big deal,” said Rob Trexler.

Related: No shows at Ford Field Thursday leaves COVID-19 vaccines available for walk-ins

Trexler and his wife drove from New Hudson to wait and see, but not everybody was as laid back as him.

When police and Ford Field personnel told the crowd there were no leftovers, some gave officers a hard time and didn’t want to leave, which can be a problem as those waiting in line with no appointment can slow the process down for people with appointments.

Ad

People are advised to wait in their cars, or off to the side, and not in line if anyone wants to check if there are extra vaccines due to no shows.

With rising COVID-19 cases, the Detroit Institute of Arts will remain closed to the public through April 2.

Additionally, the St. Clair County Health Department sent out a bulletin, recommending people to work from home, if at all possible, along with strict mitigation strategies for workers who cannot.