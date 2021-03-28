Detroit police search for 41-year-old man last seen Sunday

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Jermaine McCloud.

According to authorities, McCloud was last seen at about midnight Sunday near the intersection of Heyden and Midland streets, just west of Evergreen Road.

Jermaine McCloud Details Age 41 years old Height 6′ Weight 145 pounds Clothing Red Jacket, gray pants, black gym shoes

Police said he is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Jermain McCloud or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

