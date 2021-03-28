photo
53º

Local News

Detroit police search for 41-year-old man last seen Sunday

Jermaine McCloud last seen Sunday, March 21

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Michigan
,
Detroit
,
Missing Person
,
Missing
,
Wayne County
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Detroit Police
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
Crime Stoppers
,
Heyden Street
,
Midland Street
,
Evergreen Road
,
Jermaine McCloud
Jermaine McCloud (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Jermaine McCloud.

According to authorities, McCloud was last seen at about midnight Sunday near the intersection of Heyden and Midland streets, just west of Evergreen Road.

Jermaine McCloudDetails
Age41 years old
Height6′
Weight145 pounds
ClothingRed Jacket, gray pants, black gym shoes

Police said he is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Jermain McCloud or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: