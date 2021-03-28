GMC raises $2.5 million for mortgage-free homes for injured veterans

The first production GMC HUMMER EV supertruck was sold at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction for $2.5 million. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

DETROIT – The Saturday auction of the first GMC HUMMER EV has brought in more than $2 million for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The auction fees and commissions have been waived for the $2.5 million auction sale, so the entire amount can go toward the nonprofit.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first-responder Stephen Siller. It builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically-injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The HUMMER EV Edition 1 is the specially appointed and fully equipped launch model of GMC’s first full-electric vehicle. Reservations for the new HUMMER can be found on the official website.

Production on the HUMMER EV begins in late 2021 at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which received more than $2 billion in investments to produce zero-emission vehicles.

More information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation can be found on its official website here.