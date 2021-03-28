Nightside Report March 27, 2021: Michigan GOP apologizes for ‘witches’ remark, parents charged with child abuse in shootings, more rain on the way

Multiple officials called for Weiser to resign from his position with the GOP and his position on the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents.

Michigan GOP chair apologizes for calling top state officials ‘witches’

The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party apologized Saturday for the controversial comments he made at a meeting of the North Oakland Republican Club.

At the meeting, GOP Chair Ron Weiser referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel as “three witches.”

“We should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included,” reads a statement from Weiser

