Parents charged in 2 separate shootings involving Detroit children

DETROIT – In two separate Detroit shootings, parents are facing charges because their children got their hands on guns.

The two shootings happened on the same day and now both sets of parents have been charged.

Brianna Williams was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 13-year-old son was shot by his 10-year-old cousin.

READ: Detroit mother charged with child abuse in non-fatal shooting of 13-year-old son

According to authorities, the 10-year-old was about to find a gun that had not been locked up or hidden.

Original Story: Police say child accidentally shot 13-year-old in Detroit home

Ad

Just two miles away on the same day, there was a similar shooting at a home on Omira Street. Police said a 3-year-old found an unsecured gun and it went off, shooting himself in the arm.

His parents, 32-year-old Anthony Smith and 39-year-old Tenisha Christian, were both arrested and are expected in court Sunday. Both are charged with a list offenses that include child abuse.

Original Story: Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in arm at home on Detroit’s east side

In January, after a different child found an unsecured gun, Detroit Police chief James Craig said enough is enough.

Ad

“We’ve seen tragedy after tragedy. It’s too many stories like this,” Craig said. “No child should ever be shot because of reckless and irresponsible behavior with them. It just shouldn’t happen.”

Detroit police do have a program for gun owners to receive free gun lock safety kits, no questions asked. They said it’s too easy to not get a kit and potentially save lives.

More: Detroit crime news