Downriver man taken into custody after firing on officers, police say

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – A man in Riverview was taken into police custody Saturday afternoon after reportedly firing on police officers who were checking on him.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home located just west of Young Patriots Park and the Riverview Community Center to check on the welfare of a 31-year-old man. Police said he was not home, but they saw him driving toward the residence as they were leaving.

Police said the man parked his vehicle, entered the home and exited a few moments later with a tactical vest and a semi automatic gun.

Police said he fired several shots at officers, striking a police cruiser and a nearby vehicle before he went back inside his home.

According to authorities, an off-duty police officer who lived nearby was familiar with the man, called him and the suspect surrendered without incident. He is currently being lodged at the Riverview Police Department pending charges.

No shots were fired by police.

His identity is not being released currently.

