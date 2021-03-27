Nightside Report March 26, 2021: Michigan businesses fear restrictions as COVID numbers spike, Southgate man charged in connection with deadly attack on US Capitol

Michigan businesses fear restrictions as COVID numbers spike
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s not actively considering new restrictions as COVID cases continue to surge in the state.
For businesses operating at 50% capacity, the rise in numbers is cause for concern.
“I mean as far as the numbers going up, it’s scary,” said Nick Waligora, manager at Pitaya. “No one wants to hear that, especially with the vaccine being circulated.”
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 647,899; Death toll now at 16,004
