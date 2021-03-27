Nightside Report March 26, 2021: Michigan businesses fear restrictions as COVID numbers spike, Southgate man charged in connection with deadly attack on US Capitol

Michigan businesses fear restrictions as COVID numbers spike

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s not actively considering new restrictions as COVID cases continue to surge in the state.

For businesses operating at 50% capacity, the rise in numbers is cause for concern.

“I mean as far as the numbers going up, it’s scary,” said Nick Waligora, manager at Pitaya. “No one wants to hear that, especially with the vaccine being circulated.”

Metro Detroit weather: More rain, even cooler temperatures this weekend

We’ve made it through the roughest part of the forecast, but not the coldest.

Experts warn against spring break travel as COVID numbers in Michigan increase

More than 5,000 new COVID cases were reported Friday in Michigan.

Some college students have decided to skip spring break this year due to the COVID pandemic.

Have you received your stimulus payment yet? Many still waiting due to glitch

Have you received a stimulus check yet? Millions of Americans are still waiting on their stimulus check.

A glitch is creating problems and the IRS is working to fix the issue. Some people who filed their taxes with TurboTax or H&R Block may be experiencing a delay.

Thursday, March 25, 2021 --