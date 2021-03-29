photo
Local News

36-year-old Detroit man missing for more than 2 months

Missing man has mental health condition

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Robert Walker (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old man named Robert Walker who was last seen Jan. 25 at 4 p.m in the 16800 block of Monica Street in Detroit.

According to police, he left his home in the area that day and never returned.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Police say he has dreadlocks and a bald spot on the top of his head.

A family member told authorities he has a mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

