Southbound Gratiot Ave closed in Roseville due to deadly crash

ROSEVILLE – Roseville Police tells Local 4 that southbound Gratiot Avenue will be closed from Utica Road to Martin Road until approximately 5 a.m. due to a deadly crash.

Investigators say that initial reports indicate the vehicle causing the crash was traveling at a very high rate of speed, lost control and struck two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles struck a nearby building causing substantial damage.

A 24-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles was killed.

The other drivers are expected to be okay.

Police continue to investigate the crash.