12 bridges along I-75 between Davison Freeway and 7 Mile Road to undergo repairs

DETROIT – The big I-75 Modernization project has made traffic slowdowns the norm along parts of the freeway, even with far fewer people commuting to work. Now, another big project is underway as traffic slowly starts to increase.

“Since we are still working on the modernization project section between 8 Mile and I-696. Let’s put this project in this year so we can get this bridge work done at this time,” MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi said.

The project takes place between the Davison Freeway and 7 Mile Road and includes heavy-duty repairs on 12 bridges.

“We’re to the point now, condition-wise, that we need these bridges. Need that attention. And these are remedial repairs that will extend the bridge life,” Morosi said.

The idea behind the move was to get it all done at once instead of dragging it out year after year.

“So starting next year we’ll have the bridges in Detroit rehabilitated. We’ll have the modernization project south of I-696 completed,” Morosi said.

In the meantime, travel on I-75 between the Davison Freeway to 13 Mile will be slow, with only two lanes open in each direction.

Both I-75 projects are scheduled to be finished by this November.