Morning Briefing April 3, 2021: Michigan COVID surge alarms health experts, Dearborn officer under investigation after video of arrest goes viral, deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing

The coronavirus surge in Michigan is the worst in the country, according to recent data from Friday. Michigan’s daily case numbers and infection rate continue to rise.

A Dearborn police officer is being investigated for excessive use of force after a video of an arrest went viral.

The video has activist groups call for change in the city.

The deadly breach of the Capitol’s perimeter could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public just as lawmakers were eyeing a return to more normal security measures following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 683,793 as of Friday, including 16,161 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 5,498 new cases and 20 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 13% as of Thursday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,061 on Thursday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 26 on Thursday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 94,500 on Thursday. More than 569,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 34.5% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data: