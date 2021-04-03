Nearly 40 COVID pop-up testing sites to open across Michigan

Health officials have been sounding the alarm about Spring Break for weeks now and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s particularly concerned about traveling to Florida.

April 3, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 692,206; Death toll now at 16,218

37 Pop-Up Testing sites will open across Michigan for people returning from a trip.

A full list of the testing sites can be seen below.

Cars stretched across the Stevenson High School Parking lot on Saturday. They were there to get tested for COVID.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 upon returning from Spring Break to help slow the spread of the virus.

Amy Johnson and her family just got back from vacation.

“We were just down in Charleston, South Carolina for Spring Break and we just wanted to make sure we were safe before we get back in the world,” said Johnson.

She said the process was quick and easy, even getting the results back in just 30 minutes.

That’s something the Lawmaster family wanted to take advantage of. Vincent Lawmaster plays hockey.

“For the hockey association, if you’re 13 for the spring, you have to get tested,” said Lawmaster.

For Gretchen Young, showing up was necessary.

“My daughter at home tested positive two days ago,” Young said. “Yeah, they recommended we test the rest of the family to see where we stand.

Michiganders should also continue to wear a mask over their nose and mouth in public settings, avoid crowds and maintain social distancing of at least six feet from anyone they did not travel with.

It is also suggested that they carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol in case washing their hands with soap and water is not readily available.

For more travel tips, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, it is recommended that those who travel get tested three to five days after their trip and stay home and self-quarantine during this time period. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

For more information on additional test sites, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirustest.

Saturday, April 3

Gratiot Isabella ISD, Alma Middle School, 1700 Pine Ave., Alma, noon to 6 p.m.

Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools, Brownstown Middle School, 20135 Inkster Road, Romulus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clare-Gladwin RESD, 4041 E. Mannsiding Rd., Clare, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shiawassee ISD, Corunna Public School Trans, 453 E. McArthur, Corunna, noon to 6 p.m.

Plymouth Canton Schools, Plymouth HS, 8400 N. Beck Road, Canton, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Livonia Public Schools, Stevenson High School, 33500 W. Six Mile Rd., Livonia, Noon to 7 p.m.

Washtenaw ISD, 1819 S. Wagner, Ann Arbor, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

Alcona Community Schools, Alcona High School, 51 N. Barlow, Lincoln, noon to 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth St., Mt. Pleasant, noon to 6 p.m.

Northville Public Schools, Northville High School, 45700 Six Mile Rd., Northville, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Plymouth Canton Schools, Plymouth HS, 8400 N. Beck Rd., Canton, noon to 7 p.m.

Port Huron School District, Port Huron High School, 2215 Court St., Port Huron, noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 5

Bay Arenac ISD, 4228 2 Mile Rd, Bay City, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dearborn City Schools, Edsel Ford High School, 20601 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iosco RESA, Iosco RESA Adm Bldg, 27 N. Rempert Rd., Tawas City, noon to 6 p.m.

Dickinson-Iron ISD, Kingsford High School, 431 Hamilton Ave., Kingsford, noon to 6 p.m.

Marquette Alger ISD, Marquette High School, 1203 W. Fair Ave., Marquette, noon to 6 p.m.

C.O.O.R. ISD (Roscommon), Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr., Roscommon, noon to 6 p.m.

St. Ignace Schools, St. Ignace LaSalle High School, 443 Portage St., St. Ignace, noon to 6 p.m.

Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City High School, 1150 Milliken Dr., Traverse City, noon to 7 p.m.

Wayne ISD, Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools, Woodhaven High School, 24787 Van Horn Road Brownstown Township, noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6

Rochester Community Schools, Rochester Community School Admin Building, 501 W. University Dr., Rochester, noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth St., Mt. Pleasant, noon to 6 p.m.

Bay Arenac ISD, 4228 2 Mile Rd, Bay City, 2-6 p.m.

Wayne ISD, Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

East China School District, St. Clair High School, 2200 Clinton Ave., St. Clair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Yale Public Schools (St. Clair ISD), Yale High School, 247 School Dr., Yale, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Dundee Community Schools, Dundee High School, 130 Viking Dr., Dundee, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lansing Schools, Gardner International Academy, 333 Dahlia Dr., Lansing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Houghton Schools, Houghton High School, 1063 Gundlach Ave., Houghton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, noon to 6 p.m.

Newaygo Co RESA, 4747 W. 48th St., Fremont, noon to 6 p.m.

Ingham ISD, Wilson Talent Center, 611 Hagadorn Road, Mason, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Lansing Schools, Eastern High School, 626 Marshall St., Lansing, noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Ingham ISD, Thorburn Education Center, 2630 Howell Rd., Mason, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 15