Dominion Voting Systems demands former Michigan senator to retract baseless fraud claims

CANTON, Mich. – The company at the center of unproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. General Election is now going after a former Michigan state senator.

Dominion Voting Systems has already filed lawsuits against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell.

They’re now pushing for a Canton Republican official to set the record straight.

Michigan’s election results are still at the heart of controversy half a year after the 2020 U.S. General Election.

In a new letter to former state senator Patrick Colbeck, Dominion Voting Systems told him to retract lies about the election results.

Colbeck has been on tour since the election results were finalized. He gives a presentation called “The case for Michigan decertification,” which is riddled with falsehoods about the 2020 results. According to attorneys for Dominion, he has made more than $1 million through the presentation so far.

Attorneys for Dominion said the company will hold Colbeck accountable for the disinformation.

The letter comes as the state releases one of the most complete looks at election misinformation about Dominion voting machines in Antrim County. The report came from J. Alex Halderman, a University of Michigan computer science and engineering professor who runs the college’s Center for Computer Security and Society.

The report shows a set of human errors were behind the early incorrect results from the northern Michigan county. The incorrect results sparked national controversy.

The report also looked at widely spread analysis from a former member of Congress. Halderman said, “The report contains an extraordinary number of false, inaccurate, or unsubstantiated statements and conclusions.”

The spread of disinformation and lies about the election fueled distrust in Michigan’s elections and have spurred support for the “Election Integrity” bills from state Republicans, despite a lack of evidence they’re needed.

The proposed package of election bills have been called voter suppression by critics.

