Virginia Beach prepares for Dog Days of Summer with ice cream shop for dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Salty Paws Ice Cream Shop is sure to be hounded this summer as temperatures rise.

According to WAVY, the Virginia Beach business was inspired by another dog ice cream parlor in Delaware.

Owned by Michael Griffin and his family, the shop offers healthy ice cream in a variety of flavors, cookies and other treats that will have even two-legged customers salivating.

“They like ice cream. Our dogs have always liked ice cream,” Griffin said. “This type of ice cream is healthy, at least good for dogs. It’s made from goat’s milk and products that don’t contain lactose.”

Salty Paws had its grand opening Saturday.

You can follow the shop’s progress on its official Facebook page here.

