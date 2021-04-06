29-year-old woman killed, man arrested at Monroe County home

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old woman was killed and a man was taken into custody at a home in Monroe County, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday (April 5) in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane in Monroe Township, according to authorities.

Deputies said they went to the home and found the body of Katlynn Nicole Hill, 29, of Monroe.

A 29-year-old Monroe man was also at the residence, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Monroe County Jail, officials said.

Monroe County deputies continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.