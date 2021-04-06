Detroit police search for missing 24-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 24-year-old Marquise Martin, who was last seen on April 4.

Detroit police said Martin was last seen by his mother at about 2 p.m. at his residence in the 7800 block of Westwood Street and left to go to a store.

He was driving a black 2008 Saturn Vue.

It is reported that he is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.

Marquise Martin Details Age 24 years old Height 5′8″ Weight 158 pounds Other Slender build

