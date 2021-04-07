1 man dead, 3 people injured in shooting in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT – Police said four people were shot with one man dead on Tuesday in a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side.

Yellow crime scene tape outlined several blocks of the Cornerstone Village neighborhood. Detroit police said gunfire erupted from a black vehicle at the corner of Lodewyck and Berden streets.

Lacey Mahone and Delonzo Wilson were down the street at the time of the incident.

“My uncle went on the porch to see what it was and then he came in the house and yelled ‘Ya’ll better get down,’” said Mahone

When they finally came out of the house and walked closer, they were shocked by what they found.

“We heard somebody screaming. We came down to the corner and they said a man had got shot in the face and he was laying on the ground. A girl was screaming hysterically. I just feel real bad for those people,” Mahone said.

Police said a man in his 20s was killed. A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

A 47-year-old man was grazed by a bullet.

At least two dozen shell casing markers were visible as police investigated into the night.

“There’s kids out here that’s playing and their parents aren’t even out here, so you never know what could happen to anybody. People need to stop with all of this violence,” Mahone said.

