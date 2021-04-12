As Michigan COVID cases surge, local leaders focus on getting residents vaccinated

DETROIT – For the seventh week in a row, the state of Michigan is the worst in the nation in terms of coronavirus cases.

“In the last couple of months, we have seen a rise in hospitalizations and cases in out percent positivity and frankly, we are right back where we were a year ago,” said, Detroit Chief Health Officer Denise Fair. “Right now, the virus is winning and the only way for us to fight back is to make sure that we are following those safety precautions and we’re limiting all our interactions so we can get back to normal.”

The surge has prompted the city of Detroit to increase their vaccination efforts, even going door to door to convince people to get the shot and also creating “Neighborhood spots” where doses of the vaccine are administered to any who walks up.

“I’m here to say take it. It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s going to save your life,” Fair insisted.

In the meantime, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been imploring the White House to send more doses of the vaccine, as the surge of continues in Michigan. As of now, her requests have been denied under President Joe Biden.

“I’m grateful for their leadership. I do think though, that the operation of this magnitude and consequence, there are gonna be lessons along the way and we need to learn those lessons and adjust where necessary,” said Whitmer.

However, the White House did say 160 FEMA and CDC workers will be on the way to Michigan to help administer doses, but no word on any additional vaccines being sent here to the state.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is hoping that it’s soon, before what’s happening here spreads nationwide.

“What’s happening in Michigan can spread through the Midwest, it can spread to the rest of the country but if we increase rapidly, vaccinations coming into the State of Michigan now, we can keep it out quickly and we can slow the spread before it spreads to the other parts of the country,” said Lt. Governor, Gilchrist.

Starting Monday, there will be 1-2 sites vaccine sites every day in Detroit. Each council district will have at least one vaccination event. The full list of dates can be seen below.

All location hours are 8 p.m. until 5 p.m. All vaccinations must be scheduled first by calling 313-230-0505

READ: Detroit launches 8 neighborhood COVID vaccine sites as cases surge in city

Date Location Address City Council District Monday, April 12 Henry Ford High School 20000 Evergreen Road D1 Monday, April 12 Western International High School 1500 Scotten Avenue D6 Tuesday, April 13 A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center (Randolph Technical High School) 17101 Hubbell Avenue D2 Wednesday, April 14 Brenda Scott Academy 18440 Hoover Street D3 Wednesday, April 14 Cass Technical High School 2501 Second Avenue D5 Thursday, April 15 Herman A. Breithaupt Career and Technical Center 9300 Hubbell Avenue D7 Thursday, April 15 Islamic Center of Detroit 14350 Tireman Avenue D7 Friday, April 16 East English Village Preparatory Academy 5020 Cadieux Road D4

