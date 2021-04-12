Local News

As Michigan COVID cases surge, local leaders focus on getting residents vaccinated

Victor Williams
, Reporter

DETROIT – For the seventh week in a row, the state of Michigan is the worst in the nation in terms of coronavirus cases.

“In the last couple of months, we have seen a rise in hospitalizations and cases in out percent positivity and frankly, we are right back where we were a year ago,” said, Detroit Chief Health Officer Denise Fair. “Right now, the virus is winning and the only way for us to fight back is to make sure that we are following those safety precautions and we’re limiting all our interactions so we can get back to normal.”

The surge has prompted the city of Detroit to increase their vaccination efforts, even going door to door to convince people to get the shot and also creating “Neighborhood spots” where doses of the vaccine are administered to any who walks up.

“I’m here to say take it. It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s going to save your life,” Fair insisted.

In the meantime, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been imploring the White House to send more doses of the vaccine, as the surge of continues in Michigan. As of now, her requests have been denied under President Joe Biden.

“I’m grateful for their leadership. I do think though, that the operation of this magnitude and consequence, there are gonna be lessons along the way and we need to learn those lessons and adjust where necessary,” said Whitmer.

However, the White House did say 160 FEMA and CDC workers will be on the way to Michigan to help administer doses, but no word on any additional vaccines being sent here to the state.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is hoping that it’s soon, before what’s happening here spreads nationwide.

“What’s happening in Michigan can spread through the Midwest, it can spread to the rest of the country but if we increase rapidly, vaccinations coming into the State of Michigan now, we can keep it out quickly and we can slow the spread before it spreads to the other parts of the country,” said Lt. Governor, Gilchrist.

Starting Monday, there will be 1-2 sites vaccine sites every day in Detroit. Each council district will have at least one vaccination event. The full list of dates can be seen below.

All location hours are 8 p.m. until 5 p.m. All vaccinations must be scheduled first by calling 313-230-0505

READ: Detroit launches 8 neighborhood COVID vaccine sites as cases surge in city

DateLocationAddressCity Council District
Monday, April 12Henry Ford High School20000 Evergreen RoadD1
Monday, April 12Western International High School1500 Scotten AvenueD6
Tuesday, April 13A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center (Randolph Technical High School)17101 Hubbell AvenueD2
Wednesday, April 14Brenda Scott Academy18440 Hoover StreetD3
Wednesday, April 14Cass Technical High School2501 Second AvenueD5
Thursday, April 15Herman A. Breithaupt Career and Technical Center9300 Hubbell AvenueD7
Thursday, April 15Islamic Center of Detroit14350 Tireman AvenueD7
Friday, April 16East English Village Preparatory Academy5020 Cadieux RoadD4

