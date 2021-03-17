Michigan has second-highest number of COVID variant cases in US

DETROIT – Multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus are spreading throughout the United States.

There is growing concern that they are not only more transmissible but might be able to evade the vaccines. So far, two of the more concerning variants have been found in Michigan.

READ: 3 new cases of COVID-19 B117 variant found in St. Clair County -- here are the details

According to the CDC, the largest number of variant cases have been detected in Michigan and Florida. According to the MDHHS, the greatest numbers of the U.K. variant B117 have been found in the more densely populated areas.

More than half the B117 variants identified were from an outbreak within the Michigan Department of Corrections. That’s another reason Michigan has more identified cases.

The B117 variant has been found in 31 Michigan counties, it’s safe to assume that it’s widespread in the community. The concern is now that it could be part of the increase in cases that Michigan is currently seeing.

Other variants are being monitored, but so far only one case of the South African B1351 variant has been found in Michigan.

So far, the vaccines do seem to be effective against the variants.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

