Bloom Advisors hosts free webinars to teach financial literacy

DETROIT – Bloom Advisors is working to raise awareness about gaining money management skills during Financial Literacy Month.

No matter where you are with your finances, there is always something you can do to improve your situation. We want to provide you with real information that you can use to make better decisions with your money because I firmly believe money looks better in your pocket than it does anywhere else. Bloom Advisors Cofounder Rick Bloom

Seven free webinars are being hosted by Bloom Advisors. Money experts will talk about taking control of your finances, savings, investing, financial wellness for women, retirement, estate planning and millennials and money.

Our goal is to help people from all walks of life since we know one of the barriers to achieving financial freedom is education. Unfortunately, we don’t teach personal finance in schools so it’s no surprise that there is a knowledge gap. Especially now, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has never been greater and we, as a firm, want to be a trusted resource for people in the community. Jennifer Bloom, Director of Client Management

READ: Tips on managing your money during national Financial Literacy Month

Here’s the webinar schedule

Click here to register for the webinars.

Click here to learn more about the seminars.

Back to Basics: Savings and Investing 101

Ad

Hosted by: Rick Bloom

Tuesday April 13 at 6 p.m.

Saving money anchors your financial stability. Without savings and investing, you’re living on uncertain ground. One health emergency, unexpected expense or change in your employment could leave you in dire straits if you don’t have savings to fall back on. In this session, we will break down the basics and provide you with a solid understanding of what steps are needed to achieve your savings and investing goals.

Financial Wellness for Women

Hosted by: Stephanie Bloom & Cindy Szymanski

Thursday April 15 at 6 p.m.

Calling all women! Let’s be frank, women have unique challenges and opportunities as investors. On top of typically earning less than men, women also tend to have greater longevity than men. How can a long life and other factors impact a woman’s approach to growing her nest egg and making the most of her money? We’ll talk through the steps necessary for women to set themselves up for financial freedom.

Let’s Talk Retirement: Everything You Need to Know About Managing Your Portfolio and Income Needs In Retirement

Ad

Hosted by: Scott Whyte

Tuesday April 20 at 6 p.m.

How do you know when it is “safe” to retire? Will your portfolio fill the gap between your Social Security, pension and living expenses? How do you ensure that once you can retire you can stay retired? In this webinar we will review the key considerations in determining if you are financially prepared to retire and address social security, pension and portfolio income strategies.

Estate Planning 101: Leaving A Financial Legacy and Protecting Those You Love

Hosted by: Jonathan Goldberg

Thursday April 22 at 6 p.m.

Estate planning can be a complex process and often feels overwhelming. In this session, we will review the various legal documents that are necessary to protect your assets and make things easier on your family as you age. Estate planning is for everyone, especially new parents. This session is perfect for anyone looking to learn about the process and what is involved in setting up an Estate Plan of your own.

Millennials & Money: Setting Yourself Up for Success

Ad

Hosted by: Jennifer Bloom & Stephanie Bloom

Tuesday April 27 at 6 p.m.

Hey millennials! We get you. This session will address topics such as: dealing with student loans and general debt, how to plan and purchase your first home, saving and affording college for your children and legal and financial must do’s for younger investors.

Your Financial Questions Answered!

Hosted by: Rick Bloom and members of the Bloom Advisors team

Thursday April 29 at 6 p.m.

You have questions, we have answers! Join Rick Bloom and members of the Bloom Advisors team as they answer your most pressing financial questions.

READ: Tips on managing your money as national Financial Literacy Month approaches