Metro Detroit twin sister doctors fight COVID-19 together

DETROIT – Two twin sisters are bringing a surprising perspective to the battle against COVID-19.

It turns out they are uniquely equipped to handle the stresses of what they witness because of how they were born.

Susan Burkett, a patient of the twins tells Local 4 News she had gone from doctor to doctor to figure out her non-COVID illness, and didn’t find answers to fix the medical problem until she met the dynamic duo.

Local 4 reporter Paula Tutman is a twin and married a twin. She understands the whole twin experience. Once she saw the twin sisters together, she could see big differences. However, that is not always the case with their patients.

Burkett credits Dr. Adriane Marchese with saving her life or was it Dr. Lauren Marchese?

Turns out it was both of them. The two doctors fresh out of medical school since found themselves practicing medicine together for the first time last year at the Detroit Medical Center Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

As womb mates and identical twins, it’s hard to imagine a stronger bond, but that’s what COVID-19 will do when you’re in it.

Along the way, they have confused patients and co-workers, although if you pay close attention there are subtle nuances.

“Dr. Adriane seems like she’s more of a talker than Dr. Lauren,” said Burkett.

A not uncommon twin-thing, they are so in-sync, they finish one another’s sentences.

They have recently started their own family practice in Commerce Township called Michigan Primary Care and Rheumatology Associates.

“The are excellent doctors. I would recommend them to anyone,” said Burkett.

