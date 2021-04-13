State Police trooper shoots man in Howell amid stolen vehicle investigation

HOWELL, Mich. – A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Michigan State Police trooper on Milett Road near Tanger Outlets in Howell.

MSP Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed.

“There were officers in the area, troopers as well as detective troopers in the area trying to locate the suspect,” Oleksyk said.

At some point, the 20-year-old from Grand Rapids was found by an investigating officer and decided to pull a gun.

“He was armed. And it was that time that the detective trooper saw that and shot the individual,” Oleksyk said.

The same officer who pulled the trigger then tried to offer first aid to the suspect, who is now in stable condition. Oleksyk said the man was transported to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

