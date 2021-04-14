Pet supply stores band together to help Oakland County deputy battling cancer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – It’s been a tough year for all of us but for Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy Bob Loken, it’s been extra hard as he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last fall.

Fighting cancer is something Loken is familiar with. As a K-9 unit deputy, he’s helped Stephen Strong, a young boy who battled cancer.

“We love him just like our own kids and they love our dogs too,” Loken said.

Loken always said he wished he could fight Stephen’s battle for him.

“I wish he could take that cancer and put it in me,” Loken recalled.

But that all became too real when he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in the fall. He’s still fighting six months later.

“Like I said with the one interview with Steven Strong and I’d take it from him and put it in me, I can fight this,” Loken said.

He isn’t alone in his fight. After years of supporting local pet stores and pet food companies as a K-9 unit trainer, they’re now supporting him. Paul Reyes from Fromm Family Pet Food had the idea.

“Why don’t we do a campaign inside the stores and bring awareness to Bob’s story?” Reyes said.

Pet stores across Metro Detroit all helped out, resulting in a large check for Deputy Loken.

“Just in our stores, we had customers donate over $1,500,” said Mike Palmer, with Premier Pet Supply. “Just decided to do it out of the kindness of their hearts.”

The check was for more than $15,000, which is a start as Loken takes on this aggressive form of cancer and just like Steven Strong, those dogs and the dog community will help him fight this battle.

