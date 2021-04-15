Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 15, 2021

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Macomb County
,
Oakland County
,
Local
,
Local 4
,
Local 4 News
,
Live
,
Live Stream
,
Watch Live
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Father in custody after 7-year-old girl shot in Detroit

A 7-year-old girl was shot in Detroit following a domestic dispute between her parents Wednesday night, officials say.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: