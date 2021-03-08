Newborn baby found dead in Lincoln Park wooded area

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – On Saturday, Lincoln Park officers found a dead baby that had just been delivered inside of a bloody bag in the area of Fort Street and St. Johns Boulevard.

Initially, a Lincoln Park resident had discovered the bag in a wooded place near the area. The resident called police to report the incident.

Police say the bag had a “substantial amount” of blood on it.

Detectives have evidence showing the baby had been delivered just before being placed in the bag.

Police are still uncertain about when exactly the infant had been delivered.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Park police at 313-381-1800 and use extension number four.

