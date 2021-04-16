Local News

Detroit Public Schools Community District pauses face-to-face education

District will continue monitoring infections rates

Paula Tutman
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District had a special board meeting Thursday night to discuss coronavirus, community spread and how it might impact education.

As the DPSCD pauses in-person education, many Metro Detroit school districts are rethinking their current learning models.

For many Michigan families, trauma has become a regular part of their lives. That’s why Melissa Redman is thankful Detroit schools have switched to remote-learning. It’s a double-edged sword as her eighth grader, Latrell, doesn’t do great with virtual-education.

With eight weeks left in the 2020-21 school year, the district has paused face-to-face education until at least May. Learning centers will re-open April 26 in an effort to support parents who can’t afford to stay home with their children.

