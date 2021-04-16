Mother seeking justice for son shot and killed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit mother is seeking answers after her 30-year-old son was killed in November 2020 on the city’s west side.

Bernard Muldrow was shot to death inside a car on West Buena Vista Street. Family members said they suspected something was wrong when Muldrow did not show up to pick up his children.

His mother, Patrice Kelly, is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“I’m hurt, my life is shattered. You have changed my entire life. You have changed it forever because I can’t get him back, and I want justice. I want justice for Bernard,” Kelly said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

